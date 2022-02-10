Left Menu

Olympics-Ice hockey-Sweden survive Latvia fightback to secure win

Sweden survived a gritty Latvia fightback, holding on to claim a 3-2 win in their Beijing Olympics men's ice hockey opener on Thursday that had both teams skating off believing the same thing - the gold medal is up for grabs. With National Hockey League pulling out of the Beijing Games due to a COVID-19 surge that created havoc with its schedule, the Olympic tournament has no clear favourite and the early action at the National Indoor Stadium has underscored just how wide open the medal hunt is going to be.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:29 IST
Olympics-Ice hockey-Sweden survive Latvia fightback to secure win
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

Sweden survived a gritty Latvia fightback, holding on to claim a 3-2 win in their Beijing Olympics men's ice hockey opener on Thursday that had both teams skating off believing the same thing - the gold medal is up for grabs.

With National Hockey League pulling out of the Beijing Games due to a COVID-19 surge that created havoc with its schedule, the Olympic tournament has no clear favourite and the early action at the National Indoor Stadium has underscored just how wide open the medal hunt is going to be. The first three games have all been decided by a single goal, including one major upset that saw Olympic Games debutant Denmark shock the Czech Republic 2-1.

"Watching the games yesterday anything can happen," Sweden forward Fredrik Olofsson told Reuters. "You can't take anything for granted, everyone has a shot at it (a gold medal) it is just making sure you are dialled in every game because there aren't that many, you've got to make them count." Sweden, gold medal winners at the 1994 Lillehammer and 2006 Turin Olympics, had looked poised for a straight-forward decision against Latvia, grabbing a 3-0 lead midway through the second on two goals from Lucas Wallmark and other from Anton Lander.

But Latvia would hit back with powerplay tallies from Renars Krastenbergs and Nikolajs Jelisejevs to send the game to a nervy finish. "The big challenge for the medal starts today but this was only the first battle. We couldn't win a medal and we couldn't lose medals today so we are in it like any other team," said Latvian captain Lauris Darzins.

"We are going to stay positive. It's a 10-day tournament so we are in it, we're not just going to be crying on the bench. "A lot of things can happen in one game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022