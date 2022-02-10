Left Menu

Indian paddler G Sathiyan signs with French club ahead of Paris Olympics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:15 IST
  • India

Keen to prepare for the Paris Olympics in best possible way, ace Indian top table tennis player G Sathiyan has signed with top tier French Pro A league club, Jura Morez Tennis de Table for the 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old paddler, who had won the gold and bronze in the men’s team event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, respectively, will make his debut in the prestigious league.

“Extremely happy to share that I have signed up with JURA MOREZ TENNIS DE TABLE club in the French top tier league PRO A for 2022-23 season,” Sathiyan said.

The World No 33 will start playing in the league after the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. “It is one of the best leagues in the world and looking forward to make my debut in France. Most likely would join the club after Asian Games.” “It would also be great preparation keeping in account of Paris 2024 olympics,” the country's top-ranked paddler added.

The Chennai-based Sathiyan, who also competed at the Tokyo Olympics, also plays for Sokolow SA Jaroslaw in the Polish Superliga.

