Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin to start super-G on Friday

Mikaela Shiffrin will compete in the women's super-G race on Friday after considering withdrawing from the event, a U.S. team spokesperson said on Thursday.

Shiffrin, a 73-times winner on the World Cup circuit, had crashed out of her first runs in both the slalom and giant slalom, raising doubts about her participation in Friday's speed event.

