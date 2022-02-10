Left Menu

Auction important as we will be preparing our base for next 5-6 years: RR skipper Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson says the upcoming IPL auction is extremely important for them since they want to build a base for the next 5-6 years by picking the right players.The Royals, who won the inaugural edition of the league, head into the auction here on Saturday with Rs 62 crores in their purse.The former champions have retained three players -- Samson, big-hitting England wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler and young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:35 IST
Auction important as we will be preparing our base for next 5-6 years: RR skipper Samson
Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson (Photo/ Rajasthan Royals Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson says the upcoming IPL auction is extremely important for them since they want to build a base for the next 5-6 years by picking the right players.

The Royals, who won the inaugural edition of the league, head into the auction here on Saturday with Rs 62 crores in their purse.

The former champions have retained three players -- Samson, big-hitting England wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler and young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. ''This auction is really important because we know we could very well be preparing our base for the next 5-6 years,'' Samson was quoted as saying in a media release.

''So, we've made sure to track everyone and give the opportunity to as many players as possible during the trials. ''Our goal is to now target the ones we think align with our vision, can embrace our values, and help our team get back to the top,'' Samson added.

The auction will be held on February 12 and 13.

Mega auctions have, in the past, seen some incredible picks, ones that may not have been the absolute superstars to the common eye but were vital in the larger scheme of things, with diligent analytical backing. It been the hallmark of the Royals franchise in terms of their recruitment, which the team and Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara feels could once again come to the fore, and provide the team with further clarity as they build for the potential with a view to the long-term.

''Our analytical assessments are detailed, right from the information we've collected on players to getting them integrated into a central database.

''We further filter the data, backed with a robust analytic process which enables us to arrive at the right metrics further refining our overall player identification process. It's really quite a comprehensive process,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022