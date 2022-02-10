From breaking glass ceiling in WWE to joining BJP, here's a look at journey of 'Great Khali'

Known for being the first Indian wrestler to make it big in WWE, wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as 'The Great Khali' has now chosen to enter the political ring and he has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rana AKA The Great Khali is famous for his stint in the WWE and he also went on to win several championships. Before making it big in the WWE, Khali made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Last year, Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Not many know but Khali has also served as an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police. He has also featured in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films, and several television shows. It was in 2006 when Rana became the first Indian professional wrestler to be signed to a contract by the WWE and he was then assigned to their developmental federation, Deep South Wrestling. He debuted on an episode of Smackdown and he went on to start a feud with 'The Undertaker'.

The 7ft tall superstar Khali also held the World Heavyweight Championship in the 2007-08 season. On November 13, 2014, Khali's contract with the WWE expired and he left the industry. Ever since then, Rana has made sporadic appearances in the WWE, and in 2017, he had helped fellow Indian superstar Jinder Mahal defeat Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship.

In October 2010-January 2011, Khali had also appeared on the television reality show Bigg Boss, and he finished as first runner-up. The show had made special arrangements for Khali, including a custom-made bed.

