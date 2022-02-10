Sandeep Kumar gears up for final round of National Polo Cup

Left Menu

National racing champion Sandeep Kumar is raring to go in the final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship in the Polo Cup category, starting here on Friday. With a healthy lead in the Volkswagen Polo Cup, which was conferred the status of National Championship this year, the former champion from Chennai is eager to turn his consistent performance into championship title.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:15 IST
National racing champion Sandeep Kumar is raring to go in the final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship in the Polo Cup category, starting here on Friday. With a healthy lead in the Volkswagen Polo Cup, which was conferred the status of National Championship this year, the former champion from Chennai is eager to turn his consistent performance into championship title. Three races are scheduled for the final round at the 3.7-km clock-wise MMRT tarmac.

Sandeep is a former Volkswagen Polo R Pro Cup champion and also the VW awardee for the German Scirocco R Cup for two years. After that fruitful racing experience with the elite in Europe, the steady racer returned to India and entered formula racing, taking part in multiple National championships including Formula and saloon cars, winning Formula LGB4 National Championship-2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted sporting activities.

He is leading the title-race with 280 points ahead of second-place Saurav Bandopadhyay, who is on 226 followed by Avik Anwar (223) in third. The title fight is wide open with 156 points on offer from the three races in the final round.

''This year's car is amazing and I am enjoying the powerful car built by Volkswagen Motorsports India. The championship being a one-make event, the machines are the same for everyone. So it adds to the challenge but that is what motivates me,'' Sandeep said. Sandeep is also a Clerk of the Course (CoC) for many Indian National Karting Championships and a practicing corporate lawyer from the Madras bar.

