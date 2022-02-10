Left Menu

Match fixing attempt being investigated at Lanka Premier League

The sports ministrys corruption prevention unit has initiated an investigation into an alleged attempt to fix matches at the recently concluded Lanka Premier League LPL.Jagath Fonseka, the head of the unit, said a leading national batter has lodged a complaint with them after he was approached for corruption. He told us that he had been approached by a rich gem businessmans son and a friend of the same man to do so.

The sports ministry's corruption prevention unit has initiated an investigation into an alleged attempt to fix matches at the recently concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Jagath Fonseka, the head of the unit, said a leading national batter has lodged a complaint with them after he was approached for corruption. ''He told us that he had been approached by a rich gem businessman's son and a friend of the same man to do so. We have concluded our and forwarded the papers for the Attorney General,'' Fonseka told reporters.

The Prevention of Offences Relating to the Sports Act, made a law in 2019, provided for the prevention of match fixing, corruption, illegal manipulation and illegal betting in sports and for the appointment of a Special Investigations Unit for investigation of offences.

The second edition of the Twenty20 league took place in December and the tournament was competed by five teams. Many foreign players competed.

