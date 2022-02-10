Left Menu

Rugby-France make two changes for Ireland game

France have included Yoram Moefana in the backline and Francois Cros among the loose forwards in two changes for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Ireland, coach Fabien Galthie said on Thursday. Moefana replaced Jonathan Danty at centre and Cros came in for flanker Dylan Cretin, who started Sunday’s clash with Italy which France won 37-10 to get their campaign off to a winning note.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:21 IST
Rugby-France make two changes for Ireland game

France have included Yoram Moefana in the backline and Francois Cros among the loose forwards in two changes for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Ireland, coach Fabien Galthie said on Thursday.

Moefana replaced Jonathan Danty at centre and Cros came in for flanker Dylan Cretin, who started Sunday’s clash with Italy which France won 37-10 to get their campaign off to a winning note. The return of Cros reunited the loose forward trio from November’s 40-25 win over top-ranked New Zealand in Paris with Cretin dropping to the bench.

Danty injured an ankle last Sunday, giving the 21-year-old Moefana the chance to win his fourth cap ahead of Virimi Vakatawa. Galthie will return to the stands at the Stade de France after a positive COVID-19 test forced him to miss Sunday's match.

Team: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvuka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Thibaud Flament, 21-Dylan Cretin, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Thomas Ramos (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022