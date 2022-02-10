Rugby-France make two changes for Ireland game

France have included Yoram Moefana in the backline and Francois Cros among the loose forwards in two changes for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Ireland, coach Fabien Galthie said on Thursday.

Moefana replaced Jonathan Danty at centre and Cros came in for flanker Dylan Cretin, who started Sunday’s clash with Italy which France won 37-10 to get their campaign off to a winning note. The return of Cros reunited the loose forward trio from November’s 40-25 win over top-ranked New Zealand in Paris with Cretin dropping to the bench.

Danty injured an ankle last Sunday, giving the 21-year-old Moefana the chance to win his fourth cap ahead of Virimi Vakatawa. Galthie will return to the stands at the Stade de France after a positive COVID-19 test forced him to miss Sunday's match.

"It's going to be a tough match. Ireland arrive on a winning streak, the status of European number one and world number three," he told a news conference. "They will be coming to Paris with the ambition of snatching victory and clearly we are going to face the toughest opponent in terms of adversity.

"We will have to improve in all departments on Saturday because we are going to be stretched to the limit," Galthie added. Team:

15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvuka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Thibaud Flament, 21-Dylan Cretin, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Thomas Ramos (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

