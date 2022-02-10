Rugby-Wales team to face Scotland in Six Nations

Left Menu

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has announced on Thursday his team to face Scotland in their Six Nations fixture at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday. 15. Liam Williams (Scarlets – 75 caps)

14. Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 48 caps) 13. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 27 caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 17 caps) 11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 13 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 96 caps), captain 9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 30 caps)

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 39 caps) 2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 24 caps)

3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 61 caps) 4. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 14 caps)

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 30 caps), vice-captain 6. Taine Basham (Dragons – 8 caps)

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – uncapped) 8. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 50 caps)

Replacements 16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 1 cap)

17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 6 caps) 18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)

19. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps) 20. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 35 caps)

21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 66 caps) 22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 14 caps)

23. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets – 93 caps)

