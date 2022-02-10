Scouting program helps us in knowing players in depth: RCB DCO Mike Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket and head coach Mike Hesson said that the scouting programme for the mega auction helps the team in knowing the players in-depth. The mega auction for the IPL 2022 season will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

"Once the retentions are finished, we find out the remaining purse of all the other teams. It's a continuation of our scouting programme so, there are a number of domestic tournaments taking place and our scouts are out there, feeding back the information to our coaching team. So, a lot of meetings and discussions, watching videos, reaffirming views. Then we wait for the list to come out in terms of who makes himself available for the IPL, especially from the overseas point of view. Checking the schedule that who is going to be available and for how long. And then how much you can allocate on each role," said Mike Hesson in a video posted on RCB's Twitter. "We are going away with the idea of a trial. We are looking for a player for a two-day period. We have an in-depth scouting programme, we get to know the players and a lot about them. We see them at different conditions, at different pressure points. In months, we can develop the roles in which they can play and then we see that those are not already by someone else in RCB," he added.

Meanwhile, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said that the scouting process has changed over the years and competition has got really tough. "Unlike earlier times, not all teams were having those scouts across the country. The competition is really tough. At times you have to be fortunate with some players that you certainly want and there are going to be times that how badly you want a player but you can't buy him at the auction table," said head coach Sanjay Bangar.

RCB has retained Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Glenn Maxwell, ahead of the IPL 2022, mega auction. A total of 590 cricketers will go under the hammer. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. (ANI)

