Left Menu

Rugby-Wales debut for Morgan as Biggar, Davies set for 100th caps

Alex Cuthbert makes his first Six Nations appearances since 2017 as part of a back three that also includes wing Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams. Flyhalf Dan Biggar will make his 100th test appearance, and could be joined in bringing up the milestone by Jonathan Davies, who has been named among the replacements.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:35 IST
Rugby-Wales debut for Morgan as Biggar, Davies set for 100th caps

Wales will hand a debut to Jac Morgan in a new look loose-trio that sees a return for Ross Moriarty at number eight and a switch to the blindside for Taine Basham in their Six Nations clash against Scotland at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Wales are reeling from a comprehensive 29-7 loss in Ireland last weekend and coach Wayne Pivac has been dealt a further blow after Josh Adams, who played outside centre in Dublin, was ruled out against the Scots with a tight calf. Owen Watkin replaces Adams in the midfield pairing and will be alongside Nick Tompkins. Alex Cuthbert makes his first Six Nations appearances since 2017 as part of a back three that also includes wing Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar will make his 100th test appearance, and could be joined in bringing up the milestone by Jonathan Davies, who has been named among the replacements. "To get a hundred test matches in total for any player from any country, it’s just a magnificent achievement. It shows the hard work and dedication they have put in and the sacrifice they have made over a number of years to get to this stage," Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby.

"I’m very, very happy for both of those players to achieve it and to do it on the same day. They’ve played a lot of Test matches together in the past – it’s just going to be fantastic to see them both out there at some stage." Moriarty came off the bench in Dublin having returned from long-term injury and with Scotland likely to play an expansive game among their loose trio, has been selected to start.

"With Ross Moriarty now having had more training and game time under his belt we think he’s the right guy to start," Pivac said. "Jac Morgan comes in for his debut. He’s someone that’s really impressed us in training. He’s worked very, very hard, he gives us a lot of physicality and he’s very good over the ball."

Team: 15. Liam Williams (Scarlets – 75 caps)

14. Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 48 caps) 13. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 27 caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 17 caps) 11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 13 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 96 caps), captain 9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 30 caps)

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 39 caps) 2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 24 caps)

3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 61 caps) 4. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 14 caps)

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 30 caps), vice-captain 6. Taine Basham (Dragons – 8 caps)

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – uncapped) 8. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 50 caps)

Replacements 16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 1 cap)

17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 6 caps) 18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)

19. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps) 20. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 35 caps)

21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 66 caps) 22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 14 caps)

23. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets – 93 caps)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022