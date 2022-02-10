Left Menu

Indian players led by Shiv Kapur excited about the DGC Open

It is the third event in Asian Tours 2022 calendar.Playing in Singapore and Saudi and then in Thailand later this month will be a great way for getting into the rhythm and in good form ahead of The DGC Open, a tournament most Indian players are eagerly looking forward to, said Kapur, one of the best players to emerge from the hallowed turfs of DGC.The DGC is my second home and I have perhaps spent more time on the course than even my own home in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:54 IST
Indian players led by Shiv Kapur excited about the DGC Open
  • Country:
  • India

Leading Indian golfers like Shiv Kapur and Gaurav Ghei are excited about taking part in the inaugural the DGC Open here from March 24 to 27 as they aim to make a mark at their 'home' course.

The USD 500,000 prize purse tournament is a much-awaited one as the Delhi Golf Course if hosting an Asian Tour event after more than two years. It is the third event in Asian Tour's 2022 calendar.

''Playing in Singapore and Saudi and then in Thailand later this month will be a great way for getting into the rhythm and in good form ahead of The DGC Open, a tournament most Indian players are eagerly looking forward to,'' said Kapur, one of the best players to emerge from the hallowed turfs of DGC.

''The DGC is my second home and I have perhaps spent more time on the course than even my own home in Delhi. It is easily my favourite golf course and I am not only proud that it is hosting an Asian Tour event, but is promoting it and putting it together,'' said Kapur, who won an Asian Tour event at the DGC in 2017.

A lot of players have been virtually brought up on the DGC fairways and greens, such as Chiragh Kumar, Manav Jaini and even the seasoned and veteran Gaurav Ghei, who all had great memories of this club.

''Where else would you find such a pretty course in the heart of the city,'' said Ghei in a release. ''I have great memories and I always feel wonderful while playing here, whether for fun with my close buddies or in a major event and I am looking forward to The DGC Open,'' said Ghei, whose famous eagle finish in 1995 gave India one of its earliest wins on the Asian Tour.

Before Ghei, there was Ali Sher, a two-time Indian Open winner in the 1990s and still a well-known golfer. Since Ghei, there have been numerous other Indians ranging from Jyoti Randhawa, Arjun Atwal, Vijay Kumar, Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Kapur, Chiragh Kumar, Khalin Joshi and others who have tasted success.

Golf legend and nine-time Major winner Gary Player is expected during the week of the tournament and it was his design firm that worked on the renovation of the DGC course. The redesign of the green complexes has made the course challenging for both professionals and amateurs. It has added to the charm of the course, in the backdrop of its flora and fauna and monuments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022