Indian players led by Shiv Kapur excited about the DGC Open

Leading Indian golfers like Shiv Kapur and Gaurav Ghei are excited about taking part in the inaugural the DGC Open here from March 24 to 27 as they aim to make a mark at their 'home' course.

The USD 500,000 prize purse tournament is a much-awaited one as the Delhi Golf Course if hosting an Asian Tour event after more than two years. It is the third event in Asian Tour's 2022 calendar.

''Playing in Singapore and Saudi and then in Thailand later this month will be a great way for getting into the rhythm and in good form ahead of The DGC Open, a tournament most Indian players are eagerly looking forward to,'' said Kapur, one of the best players to emerge from the hallowed turfs of DGC.

''The DGC is my second home and I have perhaps spent more time on the course than even my own home in Delhi. It is easily my favourite golf course and I am not only proud that it is hosting an Asian Tour event, but is promoting it and putting it together,'' said Kapur, who won an Asian Tour event at the DGC in 2017.

A lot of players have been virtually brought up on the DGC fairways and greens, such as Chiragh Kumar, Manav Jaini and even the seasoned and veteran Gaurav Ghei, who all had great memories of this club.

''Where else would you find such a pretty course in the heart of the city,'' said Ghei in a release. ''I have great memories and I always feel wonderful while playing here, whether for fun with my close buddies or in a major event and I am looking forward to The DGC Open,'' said Ghei, whose famous eagle finish in 1995 gave India one of its earliest wins on the Asian Tour.

Before Ghei, there was Ali Sher, a two-time Indian Open winner in the 1990s and still a well-known golfer. Since Ghei, there have been numerous other Indians ranging from Jyoti Randhawa, Arjun Atwal, Vijay Kumar, Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Kapur, Chiragh Kumar, Khalin Joshi and others who have tasted success.

Golf legend and nine-time Major winner Gary Player is expected during the week of the tournament and it was his design firm that worked on the renovation of the DGC course. The redesign of the green complexes has made the course challenging for both professionals and amateurs. It has added to the charm of the course, in the backdrop of its flora and fauna and monuments.

