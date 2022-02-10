Left Menu

Women's World Cup: Team Pakistan arrives in New Zealand

Pakistan team reached Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Updated: 10-02-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:41 IST
Women's World Cup: Team Pakistan arrives in New Zealand
Pakistan Women's team (Photo/ PCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  New Zealand

Pakistan team reached Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. Taking to their Twitter, Pakistan Cricket Board wrote, "Karachi Dubai Auckland Christchurch, Our women's team have reached New Zealand for #CWC22."

Bismah Maroof will be leading Team Pakistan in the tournament. The event will mark Bismah's return to international cricket after two years as she took a break from the game for the birth of her first child in December 2020. The Women's World Cup will be held in New Zealand from March 4-April 3.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra NawazTraveling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi, and Tuba Hassan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

