Rajasthan United rope in Manzi, six others ahead of I-League season resumption

Manzi won the I-League title with Chennai City FC in 2018-19, also top-scoring with 26 goals in the process.The former Mohammedan Sporting forward is joined by Mauro dos Santos, Sardor Jakhonov, Aman Thapa, Ricky Shabong, Biswa Darjee and Flan Gomes.Rajasthan United, which made it to the I-League for the first time after winning the qualifying tournament last year, play Aizawl FC on March 8.The I-League will restart on March 3 in three venues in West Bengal, two months after it was suspended due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:30 IST
Rajasthan United on Thursday signed former I-League winner Spanish striker Pedro Manzi and six others ahead of the resumption of the season from March 3 in Kolkata. Manzi won the I-League title with Chennai City FC in 2018-19, also top-scoring with 26 goals in the process.

The former Mohammedan Sporting forward is joined by Mauro dos Santos, Sardor Jakhonov, Aman Thapa, Ricky Shabong, Biswa Darjee and Flan Gomes.

Rajasthan United, which made it to the I-League for the first time after winning the qualifying tournament last year, play Aizawl FC on March 8.

The I-League will restart on March 3 in three venues in West Bengal, two months after it was suspended due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Argentine defender dos Santos spent four years in La Liga with the likes of Almeria, Eibar and Leganes sides. Midfielder Jakhonov is a relatively unknown player, having plied his trade in the first and second tiers of the Uzbekistan and Kyrgyz Republic football leagues.

Midfielders Ricky Shabong and Biswa Darjee have rejoined Rajasthan United on loan from Indian Super League sides ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC respectively, while attacker Flan Gomes has arrived from FC Goa.

Shabong has played in the I-League before with Indian Arrows while Darjee was part of the Bengaluru FC side which reached the semifinal of the Durand Cup last year.

Winger Aman Thapa, who played a big role in the club’s successful promotion campaign to the I-League, has also been brought back.

