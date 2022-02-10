Soccer-LA Galaxy bolster squad with Brazil winger Douglas Costa

Brazil international Douglas Costa has signed for Los Angeles Galaxy, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday, as the winger completed an initial loan move from Brazil's Gremio that will become a permanent deal to the end of the 2023 season. "The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired midfielder Douglas Costa via a six-month loan from Brazilian side Gremio," the club said in a statement.

"After the conclusion of his loan, Costa, who will be added to the Galaxy’s roster as a Designated Player and will occupy an international roster slot, will be signed to a one-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2023 MLS regular season". The former Juventus and Bayern Munich forward scored three goals in 26 Brazilian Serie A appearances for Gremio last season.

A three-time Bundesliga and Serie A champion, the 31-year-old returned to his home country in May 2021 but suffered relegation with the Brazilian side. "Douglas is a world-class player and a proven champion at the highest level. His capacity to create and finish will add yet another level to our attack," said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney.

Galaxy kick off the 2022 MLS season at home to New York City on Feb. 27.

