Sports News Roundup: Premier League to remove many COVID-19 emergency measures; Fate of Belarusian skier banned over political views in hands of ski body, IOC says and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Snowboarding-American Kim better prepared for mental challenge after another gold

American snowboarder Chloe Kim, who won her second gold in the halfpipe final in Beijing on Thursday, said she was better prepared for the stresses that victory brings after learning important lessons from the Pyeongchang Games. Athletes from gymnast Simone Biles to tennis player Naomi Osaka have increasingly spoken out about the importance of wellbeing and struggles with depression.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Coach Julien returns to triumphant Canada team after injury absence

Veteran coach Claude Julien will rejoin the Canadian men's ice hockey team in Beijing after a training camp injury had prevented him from travelling to China and caused him to miss the start of the Olympic tournament. The former National Hockey League (NHL) coach of the year slipped on ice and sustained fractured ribs during a team-building activity at a training camp in Switzerland, Hockey Canada said.

Olympics-Figure skating-American "Rocket Man" Chen soars to gold in Beijing

American Nathan Chen achieved a spectacular redemption when he claimed the men's figure skating title in dazzling fashion at the Beijing Olympics, completing a four-year journey to the exhilarating tunes of Elton John on Thursday. The 22-year-old, who left empty-handed after a meltdown in Pyeongchang in 2018, stood by the edge of the rink to soak up the atmosphere during warm-up and then skated carefreely to "Rocket Man" to add to his world record in the short programme for a total of 332.60.

Soccer-Premier League to remove many COVID-19 emergency measures

The Premier League said it has decided to remove a number of COVID-19 emergency measures such as wearing face coverings in indoor areas from Friday, after a decision was made at Thursday's shareholders' meeting. More than 20 games were called off in December and January due to COVID-19 outbreaks at several clubs -- with a pandemic record high of 103 positive cases over the Christmas period -- leaving teams without enough players to fulfil fixtures.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada avenges 2018 loss with win over Germany in Beijing opener

Canada outgunned Germany 5-1 in its men's ice hockey opener at the Beijing Games on Thursday, earning sweet revenge over the team that ended their run at a third straight Olympic gold four years ago. Canadian forward Eric O'Dell leveled defenceman Marco Nowak behind the German net early in the first period, leading to an opening goal from Alex Grant and setting the tone for a fast and physical rematch of their Pyeongchang semi-final.

Olympics-Figure skating-All eyes on Valieva as she appears at Olympic practice rink

Kamila Valieva is accustomed to the attention that comes with being an Olympic gold medal favourite, but she never faced quite as much scrutiny as she did on Thursday morning at a practice rink adjacent to Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium. The 15-year-old, who helped the Russian Olympic Committee(ROC) to gold in the team event at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, now finds herself embroiled in turmoil after Russian media reported she had tested positive for a banned substance prior to the Games.

Fate of Belarusian skier banned over political views in hands of ski body, IOC says

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday it was up to the International Ski Federation (FIS) to decide whether to take action in the case of a Belarusian cross-country skier who was barred from competition over what her family said were its political views. Belarusian cross-country skier Darya Dolidovich told Reuters on Tuesday that she and her family had left Belarus because of fears of reprisals by authorities after she was banned from competition, a move her family saw as retribution for their support of the political opposition.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Americans go big and go home with the gold

The United States knew the only way they were likely to be able to beat China in Thursday's Olympic freestyle skiing aerials mixed team event was to take some risks, and their bold approach paid off spectacularly and brought them the ultimate prize. China were the favourites for the first running of the three-person event at the Olympics, qualified top from the preliminary final and led after the first of three runs in the medal round.

Soccer-Police arrest hacker accused of stealing from Neymar

Brazilian police have arrested a man they believe hacked into Neymar's bank accounts and repeatedly stole small sums of money amounting to more than $40,000, officials in Sao Paulo said. Police said the alleged hacker worked at an unnamed bank where the Paris St Germain and Brazil player and his business manager father had accounts.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-United States win team aerials gold

The United States won gold in the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday. China took the silver and Canada the bronze.

