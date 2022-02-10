Left Menu

Indian Open 2022 Golf cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The DP World Tour earlier known as European Tour today confirmed the cancellation of the 2022 Indian Open and the postponement of this season's China Open due to ongoing restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Surrey | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:56 IST
Indian Open 2022 Golf cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The DP World Tour earlier known as European Tour today confirmed the cancellation of the 2022 Indian Open and the postponement of this season's China Open due to ongoing restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being postponed from its original scheduled date of February 17 -20, it had been hoped to reschedule the Indian Open later this spring but it will now not take place in 2022. The Indian Golf Union remains fully committed to the tournament, and along with the DP World Tour, are planning for it to return to the Tour's schedule in 2023.

Meanwhile, the China Open, which was due to take place from April 28 to May 1, will also not take place as originally scheduled due to ongoing restrictions in China. The DP World Tour will work and China Golf Association will try and find a suitable alternative date, either later in the 2022 season or early in the 2023 season. Further updates on the DP World Tour's events in April will be made in due course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022