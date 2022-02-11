Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus and Fiorentina grab late wins to set up Coppa Italia semi-final

Both sides had chances in the second half but Juventus grabbed the winner in the 88th minute when Dusan Vlahovic wriggled through on the left and his shot deflected in off the arm of Ruan Tressoldi. Fiorentina left it even later with Nikola Milenkovic scoring in the third minute of stoppage time at Atalanta.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 04:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 04:13 IST
Soccer-Juventus and Fiorentina grab late wins to set up Coppa Italia semi-final

Holders Juventus scraped into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo and will face Fiorentina after they also struck late on to beat Atalanta 3-2 on Thursday. Juventus took the lead in the third minute when Paulo Dybala bounced home a volley.

Sassuolo hit back in the 23rd minute with Hamed Traore bending a superb effort past keeper Mattia Perin. Both sides had chances in the second half but Juventus grabbed the winner in the 88th minute when Dusan Vlahovic wriggled through on the left and his shot deflected in off the arm of Ruan Tressoldi.

Fiorentina left it even later with Nikola Milenkovic scoring in the third minute of stoppage time at Atalanta. Krzysztof Piatek put the visitors ahead with an early penalty but Davide Zappacosta levelled on the half hour with a superb curling effort off the underside of the bar.

Jeremie Boga struck the post for Atalanta just before halftime with Mario Pasalic failed to turn in the rebound. Boga, who signed for Atalanta on loan from Sassuolo in January, put Atalanta ahead with a superb goal in the 56th minute.

Fiorentina were awarded another penalty in the 71st minute when Teun Koopmeiners got a clearance all wrong and instead made contact with Youssef Maleh. Piatek's penalty was saved by Juan Musso but he converted the rebound to set up a tense finale.

Zappacosta struck a fierce shot against the bar before Fiorentina were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute as Lucas Martinez Quarta earned a second yellow card for a foul on Luis Muriel. But there was a sting in the tail as deep into stoppage time Milenkovic's controlled a knock down and dispatched a stunning half-volley into the bottom corner. A VAR check for a possible handball added to the tension but the goal stood and Fiorentina could celebrate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
4
Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times over Lunar New Year; Olympics-In quest for winter gold, China taps summer sports talent and more

Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022