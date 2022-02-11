Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Figure skating-American "Rocket Man" Chen soars to gold in Beijing

American Nathan Chen achieved a spectacular redemption when he claimed the men's figure skating title in dazzling fashion at the Beijing Olympics, completing a four-year journey to the exhilarating tunes of Elton John on Thursday. The 22-year-old, who left empty-handed after a meltdown in Pyeongchang in 2018, stood by the edge of the rink to soak up the atmosphere during warm-up and then skated carefreely to "Rocket Man" to add to his world record in the short programme for a total of 332.60.

NFL-Bengals' Uzomah optimistic on his status for Super Bowl

C.J. Uzomah's status for Sunday's Super Bowl is still up in the air as he deals with a sprained MCL but the Cincinnati Bengals tight end said on Thursday he feels great and expects to play in the biggest game of his life. Uzomah, who has not played since he was carted off the field early during the Jan. 30 AFC Championship Game, did not practice on Wednesday but was set to join his team mates on Thursday where his progress will be evaluated.

NFL-New Dolphins coach shrugs off Flores discrimination lawsuit

Newly-hired Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said on Thursday that the lawsuit filed by his predecessor against the NFL and three teams, including the Dolphins, did not cause him to think twice about accepting the job. McDaniel was hired on Sunday to replace Brian Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins in January and last week filed the lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top level coaching and management jobs.

Oilers fire coach Dave Tippett

The Edmonton Oilers fired head coach Dave Tippett and associate head coach Jim Playfair on Thursday. Jay Woodcroft, head coach of Edmonton's American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield, and his top assistant Dave Manson are taking over on an interim basis.

Olympics-Figure skating-All eyes on Valieva as she appears at Olympic practice rink

Kamila Valieva is accustomed to the attention that comes with being an Olympic gold medal favourite, but she never faced quite as much scrutiny as she did on Thursday morning at a practice rink adjacent to Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium. The 15-year-old, who helped the Russian Olympic Committee(ROC) to gold in the team event at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, now finds herself embroiled in turmoil after Russian media reported she had tested positive for a banned substance prior to the Games.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Americans go big and go home with the gold

The United States knew the only way they were likely to be able to beat China in Thursday’s Olympic freestyle skiing aerials mixed team event was to take some risks, and their bold approach paid off spectacularly and brought them the ultimate prize. China were the favourites for the first running of the three-person event at the Olympics, qualified top from the preliminary final and led after the first of three runs in the medal round.

Exclusive-Surfing-Slater says he plans to compete for 12th World Title

Surfing great Kelly Slater said he plans to compete for an unprecedented 12th world title, including in Australia where officials have said he will not be able to travel unless he is vaccinated against COVID-19. Slater, who has not revealed his vaccination status, has previously expressed some scepticism about vaccines and defended tennis world number one Novak Djokovic last month after the unvaccinated Serbian was detained and later deported by authorities ahead of the Australian Open.

NBA-Nets send Harden to 76ers in blockbuster trade for Simmons-report

The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired sharp-shooting guard and former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden from the reeling Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster trade, ESPN reported on Thursday. In exchange for Harden, the Nets will receive former first overall draft pick Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks, according to an ESPN report that cited sources.

Baseball-Manfred says lost MLB games over lockout would be 'disastrous'

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Thursday it would be "disastrous" if the lockout resulted in lost games for the 2022 regular season but is optimistic a new labor agreement will be reached in time to avoid that scenario. MLB players have been locked out since early December and the March 31 start day for the 162-game regular season could be in jeopardy unless significant progress is made toward agreeing on a new collective bargaining.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-United States win team aerials gold

The United States won gold in the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday. China took the silver and Canada the bronze.

