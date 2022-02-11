Left Menu

Soccer-Bilbao held by Valencia in Copa semi-final first leg

Athletic Bilbao face a tough battle to make their third successive Copa del Rey final after they were held to a 1-1 home draw in the first leg of their semi-final tie by Valencia on Thursday. The second leg in Valencia is on March 2. Bilbao lost the 2020 and 2021 finals.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 05:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 05:58 IST
Athletic Bilbao face a tough battle to make their third successive Copa del Rey final after they were held to a 1-1 home draw in the first leg of their semi-final tie by Valencia on Thursday. Athletic, who knocked out holders Barcelona and Real Madrid in the previous two rounds, went ahead in the 37th minute thanks to Raul Garcia's header from a free kick.

Valencia, who won the last of their eight titles in 2019, equalised through Hugo Duro in the 65th minute. The second leg in Valencia is on March 2.

Bilbao lost the 2020 and 2021 finals. Real Betis beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 away in the first leg of the other semi-final on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

