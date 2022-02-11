Left Menu

Formula 1: Aston Martin unveil 2022 car with revised livery

Aston Martin on Thursday become the third Formula 1 team to launch their 2022 season with a digital event that revealed the new AMR22, featuring a revised livery.

The new AMR22 (Photo: Twitter/Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team). Image Credit: ANI
Aston Martin on Thursday become the third Formula 1 team to launch their 2022 season with a digital event that revealed the new AMR22, featuring a revised livery. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will form the Silverstone-based team's line-up, in what will be their second season under the Aston Martin banner.

The AMR22, which was revealed on the factory production line at Aston Martin Lagonda's headquarters in Gaydon, features a curvy aerodynamic design required by revolutionary new rules making their debut this year. The livery has been updated, too, with lime detailing blended with what the team described as a "refined version of the traditional green livery". The car will hit the track in a shakedown at Silverstone on February 11, marking the first time a 2022-spec car will turn a wheel in anger.

Billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, who was joined at the launch by Chief Technical Officer Andrew Green and Performance Director Tom McCullough, last year set in motion a five-year plan to make the team a World Championship contender. Stroll said: "The Aston Clinton hill climb is about an hour's drive from Gaydon and it was there that Lionel Martin launched Aston Martin into the heat of competition. That was the start of the climb that our Formula 1 team is still on today. We have a five-year plan to keep climbing and get to the top."

Vettel added: "Look at that car, who wouldn't feel excited about the prospect of racing that? And when it comes to hopes for the season, I do not think anyone really knows what to expect. There are new rules and of course all the teams will be hoping that they have got it right." The Mercedes-powered Aston Martin team finished down in seventh in the constructors' championship last year, with Vettel scoring the team's best result with second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Owner Stroll will be expecting a significantly better performance this time around.

They will be led by new Team Principal Mike Krack, who will begin his role before pre-season running in Barcelona on February 23. He takes over from Otmar Szafnauer, having previously headed up BMW's motorsport division. (ANI)

