Formula 1: McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo reveals new helmet ahead of 2022 season

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday made an unveiling of his own, as he showcased the design of his new helmet ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Ricciardo who has raced with a new helmet every year since 2019 - took to social media to reveal the design of his new lid, created by British artist Nicolai Sclater, who works under the moniker Ornamental Conifer.

The helmet features a peach colour all round, with the words 'Present Momentum' graffitied on the top, a reference that Ricciardo explained in a video on Instagram was all about "being present in the moment". Along with that, the #3 - Ricciardo's racing number - is painted on the side. The Australian - entering his second season with McLaren - will be hoping that the new lid brings more success than in 2021 when, despite winning at Monza, Ricciardo endured a mixed year in terms of results as he got up to speed with his new team.

He will again be driving alongside Lando Norris this season for the team from Woking, who are set to launch their 2022 F1 car, the MCL36, on February 11. (ANI)

