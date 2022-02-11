Left Menu

PSL: Multan Sultans become first team to enter play-offs

Defending champions Multan Sultans on Thursday became the first team to enter the Pakistan Super League season seven play-offs.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 11-02-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 09:08 IST
PSL: Multan Sultans become first team to enter play-offs
Multan Sultans in action (Image: Multan Sultans' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Defending champions Multan Sultans on Thursday became the first team to enter the Pakistan Super League season seven play-offs. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side continued their dream run in the seventh edition of the T20 league with a 42-run victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the 16th fixture of the tournament.

Put into bat, Sultans got off to a fine start with the in-form Shan Masood (player of the match) celebrating his call-up to the Pakistan Test squad for the series against Australia with 68 off 49 balls (eight fours, one six). Shan and Mohammad Rizwan added 98 for the first-wicket partnership. Rizwan contributed 34 off as many balls.

The big-hitting Tim David provided an impetus to the Sultans innings with 34 off 18 balls, he hit three sixes to take his tournament sixes tally to 18 - the highest amongst all batters for the HBL PSL 7 season. Wahab Riaz took his first two wickets of the ongoing season conceding 34 runs in four overs, Salman Irshad also took two along with Saqib Mahmood who bowled a fine final over conceding a mere seven runs for two wickets.

Sultans are at the top of the points table with six wins out of six matches (12 points). Zalmi have now lost four out of their six matches and continue to languish at the fifth-spot above the winless Karachi Kings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022