Second-seeded and home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman defeated Spains Jaume Munar 7-6 2, 7-6 4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.Schwartzman will face Francisco Cerundolo, the Argentinian compatriot he beat to win last years title in Buenos Aires.Schwartzman, ranked the 15th-best player in the circuit, will take on a rival in the 107th position.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-02-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 09:39 IST
Defending champion Schwartzman advances at Argentina Open
Diego Schwartzman Image Credit: Wikipedia
Second-seeded and home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Schwartzman will face Francisco Cerundolo, the Argentinian compatriot he beat to win last year's title in Buenos Aires.

Schwartzman, ranked the 15th-best player in the circuit, will take on a rival in the 107th position. Cerundolo beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanović 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the last eight.

Also on Thursday, Italy's Fabio Fognini topped Spaniard Pedro Martinez. The 34-year-old No. 4-seeded player in the clay-court tournament won 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Fognini will take on Argentinian Federico Delbonis on Friday.

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway will face local favorite Federico Coria.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy will play against Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco for a place in the semifinals.

