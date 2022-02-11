Left Menu

Warwickshire appoint former England batter Jonathan Trott as assistant coach

Warwickshire County have appointed former England batter Jonathan Trott as the assistant coach for the 2022 season.

ANI | Warwickshire | Updated: 11-02-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 10:10 IST
Former England batter Jonathan Trott (Photo/ Warwickshire CCC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Warwickshire County have appointed former England batter Jonathan Trott as the assistant coach for the 2022 season. Trott, who ended his playing career in 2018 after winning five trophies with the Bears and 52 Test and 62 List A caps with England, initially worked as a consultant with Warwickshire on a set number of days in 2021 as per the County Club.

"It's a great privilege to extend my time working as a coach for my home county. We've got an excellent set of players here and seeing them win the Championship at Edgbaston was an incredibly proud day," Trott said in a statement. "However, we want to build on this success. We've got a proud history of winning trophies at Warwickshire and I want to support the players and give them the best chance of achieving much more success in the future," he added.

Trott is now working with the Warwickshire men's squad as they continue the final stage of indoor training in preparation for their defence of the County Championship, which begins on April 7 at home to Surrey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

