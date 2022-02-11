Left Menu

ISL: Chennaiyin FC part ways with head coach Bozidar Bandovic

Chennaiyin FC and head coach Bozidar Bandovic have mutually parted ways following their 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin FC and head coach Bozidar Bandovic have mutually parted ways following their 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. Bandovic was in charge of the first team for 16 matches -- winning five, drawing four and losing seven.

The team's assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim. Pasha has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2017. The former India international turned out for Indian Bank in his playing career from 1991 to 2007.

"Over the years, we've lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through," the Club co-owner Vita Dani said in a statement. Chennaiyin FC will next lock horns with Odisha FC on February 16. (ANI)

