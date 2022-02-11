Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 10; Cycling-'My first steps' - Bernal walks again after horror crash and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 10

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Friday that a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 10. Two of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Cycling-'My first steps' - Bernal walks again after horror crash

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal posted a video on social media on Thursday of what he said were his first steps less than three weeks after injuring his spine, legs, and chest in a training accident that left him needing neurosurgery. Bernal, who became the first South American to win the Tour de France in 2019 and added the Giro d'Italia to his list of achievements last year, crashed on Jan. 24 near Colombia's capital Bogota.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin says 'onward' to super-G after slalom exits

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin says she is ready to carry "onward" as she prepares for Friday's super-G event at the Beijing Olympics. Shiffrin, a three-time overall Alpine skiing World Cup champion and three-time Olympic medallist, cut a distraught figure after skiing out of the slalom on Wednesday just seconds into her run.

U.S. presses Canada on border blockage, braces for potential Super Bowl disruptions

The Biden administration on Thursday urged Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border caused by a protest against anti-coronavirus mandates that has blocked a vital U.S.-Canada trade route, a White House official said. "(U.S. Homeland Security) Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas and (Transportation Secretary Pete) Buttigieg each spoke with their Canadian counterparts, urging them to use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border," the official said in a statement.

Olympics-Russian skater Valieva failed drug test taken before her golden Games debut

Figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva won a gold medal having earlier failed a drug test and Olympic officials will fight Russia's decision to let her compete at the Winter Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday. The 15-year-old's gold medal and Games future now hangs in the balance as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attempts to draw a line in the sand over Russian doping.

NFL-New Dolphins coach shrugs off Flores discrimination lawsuit

Newly-hired Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said on Thursday that the lawsuit filed by his predecessor against the NFL and three teams, including the Dolphins, did not cause him to think twice about accepting the job. McDaniel was hired on Sunday to replace Brian Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins in January and last week filed the lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top level coaching and management jobs.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins super-G gold

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won the gold medal in the Beijing Olympics women's super-G on Friday. Austrian Mirjam Puchner won the silver medal while another Swiss skier, Michelle Gisin took bronze.

Exclusive-Surfing-Slater says he plans to compete for 12th World Title

Surfing great Kelly Slater said he plans to compete for an unprecedented 12th world title, including in Australia where officials have said he will not be able to travel unless he is vaccinated against COVID-19. Slater, who has not revealed his vaccination status, has previously expressed some scepticism about vaccines and defended tennis world number one Novak Djokovic last month after the unvaccinated Serbian was detained and later deported by authorities ahead of the Australian Open.

NBA-Nets send Harden to 76ers in blockbuster trade for Simmons-report

The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired sharp-shooting guard and former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden from the reeling Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster trade, ESPN reported on Thursday. In exchange for Harden, the Nets will receive former first overall draft pick Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks, according to an ESPN report that cited sources.

Spurs acquire Goran Dragic from Raptors

The San Antonio Spurs announced Thursday that they acquired veteran guard Goran Dragic and a protected 2022 first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks as well as a 2022 second-round selection. The Raptors had acquired Dragic along with forward Precious Achiuwa in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat on Aug. 6.

