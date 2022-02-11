Left Menu

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins gold in super-G

Reigning super-G world champion Gut-Behrami, who had finished fourth in the event in the past two Winter Olympics, was 0.22 seconds quicker than silver medallist Mirjam Puchner of Austria. The Swiss also picked up a bronze medal with Michelle Gisin 0.30 seconds behind her team-mate's winning time.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 10:36 IST
Representative Image
Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's super-G at the Beijing Olympics on Friday with a time of 1:13.51 to end her run of agonising near misses in the event. Reigning super-G world champion Gut-Behrami, who had finished fourth in the event in the past two Winter Olympics, was 0.22 seconds quicker than silver medallist Mirjam Puchner of Austria.

The Swiss also picked up a bronze medal with Michelle Gisin 0.30 seconds behind her team-mate's winning time. American Mikaela Shiffrin, who had failed to finish in her two favoured events, slalom and giant slalom, ended in ninth position, 0.79 seconds off Gut-Behrami's time.

Gut-Behrami, who claimed bronze in the giant slalom on Monday, had missed out on the podium by a hundredth of a second in Pyeongchang and seven hundredths in Sochi. She said this time she put tactics out of her mind.

"I had no strategy at all. I just tried to ski. This is what has always been a little bit of a problem in the past - thinking what to do and what to do better. Now I just try and ski," she said. "I love super-G, I told myself it's not a different course to lots I have skied before," she added.

Having come out of the hut as the seventh runner down, the Swiss grabbed the lead from Puchner and then had a long wait to see her victory confirmed. "I was so nervous in the finish someone would come faster. I am trying to enjoy it, but I think I am going to need a few more days to understand what is going on," she said.

The 2018 Olympic super-G gold medal winner, Czech Ester Ledecka, finished in fifth place. Ledecka made history in the event four years ago when she became the first skier to win gold in Alpine Ski and snowboarding.

The Czech has defended her snowboard parallel giant slalom title in these Games and still has a chance for medals in the Alpine downhill and combined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

