NFL-Packers quarterback Rodgers named MVP for fourth time

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the fourth time on Thursday night, putting him behind only Peyton Manning for the most by any player.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 10:48 IST
Aaron Rodgers Image Credit: Flickr

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the fourth time on Thursday night, putting him behind only Peyton Manning for the most by any player. Rodgers, who previously won MVP in 2011, 2014, and 2020, is the fifth player in NFL history to win the accolade in consecutive seasons.

He is now only one short of Manning's record of five for the most MVP awards won in an NFL career. "It's been an amazing 17 years," Rodgers said. "So thankful for the memories and the moments over the years."

The 38-year-old had an impressive 2021 season. He led the league with a 111.9 passer rating while throwing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns, helping to take the Packers to a 13-4 win-loss record and the No. 1 seed for the NFC playoffs. Rodgers received 39 votes for MVP, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement last week, got 10. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had one vote.

