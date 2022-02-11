Left Menu

Ostapenko storms into QFs in St Petersburg, Begu shocks Kvitova

11-02-2022
Ostapenko storms into QFs in St Petersburg, Begu shocks Kvitova
Jelena Ostapenko (Photo: Twitter/WTA). Image Credit: ANI
The number seven seed Jelena Ostapenko dropped only three games to Andrea Petkovic to make the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals on Thursday, while Irina-Camelia Begu claimed her first win in six meetings over No.6 seed Petra Kvitova. Ostapenko delivered a dazzling performance to defeat Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-2 in 58 minutes and book her place in the last-8.

The Latvian was at her best, slamming 40 winners in total to only 24 unforced errors and conceding just five points behind her first serve. Ostapenko matched her best tournament showing of a quarterfinal run in 2018 - though she did win the title in 2015 as a qualifier when the event was held as an ITF W50. Ostapenko will next face Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who cruised past Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 6-3 in 71 minutes in a battle of unseeded players.

Earlier, Irina-Camelia Begu overturned a 0-5 head-to-head in emphatic style to upset No.6 seed and former champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-0 in the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy. In the quarterfinals, she will meet Tereza Martincova, who progressed via walkover after No.3 seed Elena Rybakina withdrew due to illness. (ANI)

