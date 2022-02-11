Left Menu

NZ vs Ind: Want to bowl according to my strengths in ODIs, says Pooja Vastrakar

India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has said she wants to bowl according to her strengths in the upcoming ODIs against New Zealand.

ANI | Queenstown | Updated: 11-02-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 12:26 IST
NZ vs Ind: Want to bowl according to my strengths in ODIs, says Pooja Vastrakar
Indian women's cricket team (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has said she wants to bowl according to her strengths in the upcoming ODIs against New Zealand. Pooja Vastrakar picked two wickets in the one-off T20I that India played with New Zealand on Wednesday.

"Every bowler's dream is to bowl in Australia and New Zealand. In the T20I game, I was just focusing on the process and maintaining the line length. The same thing I want to do in the ODI series and bowl just on my strengths," said Pooja Vastrakar in the virtual press conference. Speaking on her batting and her approach on power hitting, Pooja said, "In ODIs last 10 overs are very crucial and we have prepared according to that in the practice and the in the Challenger Trophy and I would like to use the same confidence here.

Meanwhile, India wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia said she has evolved as a player and is looking forward to the New Zealand series. "I had focused more on power hitting, I've evolved as a player and I'm looking forward to the series," said Taniya Bhatia.

The Indian women's cricket team will face New Zealand in a series comprising of five ODIs at John Davies Oval Queenstown in New Zealand from Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022