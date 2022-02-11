'Pressure, as always, is immense', says Mithali Raj ahead of New Zealand ODIs

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj has said pressure is immense as they get ready to face New Zealand in the ODI series but the team is confident of putting their best "foot forward" in the upcoming games. The Indian women's cricket team will face New Zealand in a series comprising of five ODIs at John Davies Oval Queenstown in New Zealand from Saturday.

"I am excited to lead the team as we face the WHITE FERNS in New Zealand. While each series is equally important for us, we can feel a billion hopes riding on our shoulders with this tournament," said Mithali Raj in a statement. "The pressure, as always, is immense, but the team and I are confident of putting our best foot forward and delivering our best performance. I am thrilled that viewers in India will be able to cheer for us when they watch us live," she added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine expressed excitement as the White Ferns get ready to face India in the ODI series. "It is always exciting to play against India. They are a worthy opponent and boast some of the finest players in the world. We are looking forward to facing them in New Zealand and expect it to be an intense series between the two teams," said Devine.

"I am also excited with the fact that cricket fans from India can watch all the action from New Zealand in real time. Their passion and love for the sport is palpable and I am certain they will enjoy watching the series live and exclusively on Prime Video," she added. The high-octane cricket series between India and New Zealand will be streamed live and exclusive on Amazon Prime Video.

The ODI matches are scheduled to begin on February 12 and end on February 24. (ANI)

