Ind vs WI, 3rd ODI: Hosts win toss elect to bat first, India make four changes in playing XI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elects to bat first in the third ODI against West Indies here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. India make four changes to the playing eleven Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Yadav included. KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal are rested. India will look for a clean sweep as they already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. India beat West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI and in the second ODI India won the match by 44 runs. India now have an opportunity to register their first whitewash win in an ODI series since 2017 when they defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 in a five-match series.

Rohit Sharma can join the list of captains if India manages to beat the West Indies in the third and final ODI. Rohit will become the eighth Indian captain to lead the team to an ODI series whitewash victory if his side wins the third ODI joining Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane. India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(WK), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies playing XI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach (ANI)

