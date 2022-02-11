Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Snowboarding-With tears and hugs, White bids farewell to competition at Beijing Games; Olympics-Curling-Perfect Sweden top men's standings, stone cold U.S. edge Britain and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Snowboarding-With tears and hugs, White bids farewell to competition at Beijing Games

American snowboarding legend Shaun White broke down in tears after his last ever competitive run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, saying he was grateful to be leaving behind a legacy for the next generation of professional riders. White's name has been synonymous with the sport ever since he first dropped in on an Olympic halfpipe 16 years ago and won gold at the age of 19.

Olympics-Curling-Perfect Sweden top men's standings, stone cold U.S. edge Britain

Reigning champions the United States knocked off world number one side Britain in the men's curling at the National Aquatics Centre on Friday while favorites Sweden stormed to the top of the standings with a perfect start to their round-robin campaign. The British rink, led by Bruce Mouat, fought back from an early 5-2 deficit but the Americans took the decisive lead in a clinical penultimate end to emerge 9-7 winners.

Exclusive-Olympics-US could prosecute Russians in Valieva doping case: USADA chief

The United States could prosecute the Russians involved in Kamila Valieva's doping case under the American Rodchenkov Act (RADA), the head of the U.S. Anti Doping Agency Travis Tygart told Reuters on Friday. The RADA bill was signed into U.S. law in 2020 and empowers American prosecutors to seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years, even for non-Americans if their actions affected American athletes' results. Teenage Russian figure skater Valieva won gold on Monday but the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday she had earlier failed a drug test. Olympic officials are now contesting Russia's decision to let her compete at the Beijing Winter Games.

U.S. presses Canada on border blockage, braces for potential Super Bowl disruptions

The Biden administration on Thursday urged Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border caused by a protest against anti-coronavirus mandates that has blocked a vital U.S.-Canada trade route, a White House official said. "(U.S. Homeland Security) Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas and (Transportation Secretary Pete) Buttigieg each spoke with their Canadian counterparts, urging them to use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border," the official said in a statement.

Olympics-From clothing hauls to TikTok trends, Gen Z Olympians show new side of Games

American snowboarder Maddie Mastro has captured the hearts of millions on the internet by showing both the highs and lows of being an Olympian, sharing everything from try-on hauls to competition prep on her TikTok account. Mastro, 21, is part of a growing number of athletes who are using their popular social accounts to connect directly to newly-converted fans, answering questions about their training routines, accommodation, and Olympic merchandise at the Beijing Games.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins gold in super-G

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's super-G at the Beijing Olympics on Friday with a time of 1:13.51 to end her run of agonizing near misses in the event and give her country their first gold in the event. Reigning super-G world champion Gut-Behrami, who had finished fourth in the event in the past two Winter Olympics, was 0.22 seconds quicker than silver medallist Mirjam Puchner of Austria.

Olympics-Figure skating-Adults responsible for Valieva drug scandal should be banned for life - Witt

The drug scandal engulfing 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is inhumane and the adults responsible should be banned forever, skating legend Katarina Witt said. "What they knowingly did to her, if true, cannot be surpassed in inhumanity and makes my athlete's heart cry infinitely," said Witt, an Olympic champion in 1984 and 1988.

Olympics-Figure skating-'I want to be like Chen', says Japanese medallist Uno

A day after taking a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, Japanese figure skater Shoma Uno said he would keep working to go higher "to be like Nathan (Chen)" without the baggage of expectation that has swirled around countryman Yuzuru Hanyu for years. Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Uno, the silver medallist in Pyeongchang four years ago, commended American Nathan Chen who claimed his first Olympic title on Thursday, saying he had found a new role model in the skater.

NBA-Nets send Harden to 76ers in blockbuster trade for Simmons-report

The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired sharp-shooting guard and former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden from the reeling Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster trade, ESPN reported on Thursday. In exchange for Harden, the Nets will receive former first overall draft pick Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks, according to an ESPN report that cited sources.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Plagued by nightmares, Shiffrin rediscovers fun in super-G

Plagued by repeated nightmares after a brutally disappointing Beijing Olympics so far, U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin said she found relief and even fun in skiing the super-G on Friday. Having arrived at the Games touted as one of the main medal contenders, Shiffrin failed to finish her first two races after passing only a handful of gates, leaving a big question mark over whether she might pull out of the Olympics altogether.

