Northern Superchargers appoint James Foster as men's head coach

Former England wicket-keeper James Foster has been appointed as Northern Superchargers men's head coach ahead of the second season of the Hundred.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-02-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 13:46 IST
James Foster. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England wicket-keeper James Foster has been appointed as Northern Superchargers men's head coach ahead of the second season of the Hundred. Last month, former Yorkshire and Australia batter Darren Lehmann had resigned as men's head coach of Northern Superchargers. Foster has replaced Lehmann.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Northern Superchargers and working with the team this season," ESPNcricinfo quoted Foster as saying. "I loved watching the Hundred last year and seeing so many kids and families enjoying it, and I am really looking forward to meet up with the group and getting started," he added.

Foster hopes he could excite the fans with the style of cricket Northern Superchargers play. "It's a huge privilege and I'm thrilled to be working with an exciting group of players and hopefully we can excite the supporters with the style of cricket we play," said Foster. (ANI)

