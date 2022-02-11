Rugby-Moana Pasifika's debut postponed after COVID-19 outbreak

Moana Pasifika's debut in the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific competition next week has been postponed after several of their players tested positive to COVID-19, the organizers said on Friday. Expansion sides Pasifika and Fijian Drua joined New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides in the new tournament scheduled to kick off on Feb. 18.

Pasifika, comprised of players from Tonga and Samoa, are isolated at their Queenstown hotel, Super Rugby Pacific said in a statement. Their pre-season clash against the Highlanders on Saturday was canceled and their opening match against the Blues in the tournament next week has been postponed.

Local media in New Zealand said seven players in the squad have tested positive for the virus. All members of the other five New Zealand-based sides tested negative for COVID-19 and will continue preparations for the start of the season, the organizers added.

