Left Menu

PKL: Playoffs race intensifies on Triple Panga Saturday

Dabang Delhi K.C. will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:05 IST
PKL: Playoffs race intensifies on Triple Panga Saturday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dabang Delhi K.C. will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight. Naveen Kumar showed everyone that he is back to his full fitness with a Super 10 in Delhi's previous outing and will be eyeing a chance to exploit the inconsistencies creeping into the Thalaivas defence.

The second match of the Triple Panga night will see U Mumba take on Bengal Warriors. Defending champions Bengal's chances of making it to the Playoffs are less but they would certainly not want to go down without a fight.

U Mumba have endured a mixed campaign with their usually reliable left corner Fazel Atrachali not scaling his meteoric heights. The last game of the night will feature bottom dwellers Telugu Titans and coach Anup Kumar's young Puneri Paltan. The team from Pune will be the favourites to win the match based on form.

But fatigue might play a factor with Pune playing their third game in as many days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022