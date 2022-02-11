Left Menu

ROC questions timing of Valieva's doping test - report

11-02-2022
Kamila Valieva Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The president of the Russian Olympic Committee said on Friday that ice-skater Kamila Valieva's positive doping test may have been deliberately held back to coincide with the end of the team figure skating competition at the Olympics, TASS reported.

The teen figure skating sensation won a gold medal with her team having earlier failed a drug test, and Olympic officials will fight Russia's decision to let her compete at the Winter Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday nL8N2UM02A.

ROC head Stanislav Pozdnyakov told the TASS news agency that the long gap between the Dec. 25 doping test and the Feb. 8 announcement looked suspicious and he had "serious questions about the process".

