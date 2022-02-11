Left Menu

Iraq appoint Abdul Ghani Shahad as head coach of men's national football team

Abdul Ghani Shahad has been named as the new head coach of the Iraq men's national football team.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 11-02-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 15:00 IST
Iraq appoint Abdul Ghani Shahad as head coach of men's national football team
Abdul Ghani Shahad (Photo: Twitter/ Iraq FA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Abdul Ghani Shahad has been named as the new head coach of the Iraq men's national football team. The 53-year-old replaces Montenegrin Zeljko Petrovic following Iraq's poor results in Group A of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

After retiring as a player in 1999, the former defender coached Al Najaf before moving to several other clubs in Iraq. Shahad also coached the Iraq U23 national team on several occasions, including the 2016 AFC U23 Championship where they finished third. He was also appointed as an interim coach for the senior side in 2016.

Iraq are fifth in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers on five points with just two matches - against UAE and Syria next month - remaining. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022