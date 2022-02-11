Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC parts ways with coach Bandovic; Sabir Pasha to take over in the interim

He had been roped in 2021 ahead of the ISL 2021-22 season on a one-year contract.Former India international Pasha, who will take over in the interim, has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2016.

Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay
Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC has parted ways with head coach Bozidar Bandovic following their 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in the ongoing edition of the league.

Assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim, Chennaiyin FC said in a statement on Friday.

The defeat to FC Goa on Wednesday is the heaviest loss endured by the club in it's history, it said.

CFC is currently at the eighth spot with 19 points in the standings and the club's chances of reaching the knockout phase have taken a beating.

''Over the years, we've lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through,'' co-owner Vita Dani said in the statement.

Montenegro's Bandovic was in charge of the first team for 16 matches — winning five, drawing four and losing seven.

The team lost three of its last five games while winning one and drawing the other.

Bandovic took over from Czaba Laszlo who was CFC's head coach in the previous season of ISL. He had been roped in 2021 ahead of the ISL 2021-22 season on a one-year contract.

Former India international Pasha, who will take over in the interim, has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2016.

