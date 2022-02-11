India recover to 265 all out

India scored 265 all out against West Indies in the third and final ODI here on Friday.

After another top-order failure, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant staged India's recovery by scoring 80 and 56 respectively.

Pacer Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, taking four wickets for 34 runs in eight overs.

Brief scores: 265 all out in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80, Rishabh Pant 56; Jason Holder 4/34).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)