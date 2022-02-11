Left Menu

Australia beats Sri Lanka by 20 runs in 1st Twenty20 match

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:32 IST
Australia beats Sri Lanka by 20 runs in 1st Twenty20 match
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 20 runs in its first Twenty20 match since capturing the T20 World Cup last November in the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka finished with 122 runs for eight wickets on Friday after Australia scored 149-9 after Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and sent the home side in to bat.

Sri Lanka's required run total was adjusted under the Duckworth-Lewis system due to a short rain delay that reduced the visitors' overs to 19.

Josh Hazlewood led Australia with four wickets for 12 runs in his four overs while Adam Zampa took 3-18.

The teams play again on Sunday at the SCG in the second game of the five-match series.

In the Australian innings, Ben McDermott carried his impressive Big Bash form into the first T20 international to help the hosts set Sri Lanka a moderate initial target of 150, later reduced to 143 due to the rain delay.

McDermott recorded his first half-century at international level with 53 from 41 balls before falling lbw to Chamika Karunaratne.

McDermott, who replaced the rested David Warner as captain Aaron Finch's opening partner, was restricted in the opening stages but began to find his groove.

Finch went cheaply but McDermott, who averaged 48 in the T20 Big Bash, built a hard-fought 50-run partnership with Josh Inglis (23).

“It was an unbelievable performance from our bowlers,'' Finch said.

Sri Lanka has not beaten Australia in T20 cricket since 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022