Former cricketer Saba Karim backs Virat Kohli despite failure against WI in ODI series

Virat Kohli has been a pale shadow of his old self with the bat in the 3-match ODI series against the West Indies. The former India captain could only score 8, 18 and a duck in the ODI series but former India wicket-keeper batter Saba Karim has come to the defence of the talisman. "Everyone is talking about @imVkohli poor form. But I don't think it's time to press the panic button. The slump in form is part and parcel of the game. Even greats like @sachin_rt and Gavaskar had to deal with the challenges of high expectations. This too shall pass! #INDvWI" tweeted former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim.

Virat Kohli has managed to score only 26 runs in three innings at an average of 8.66. From the year 2020 till now Virat has played 18 ODIs scoring 702 runs at an average of 39 with 9 half-centuries and no centuries. The talisman's last international ton across formats came in a Test match on 23rd November 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Virat Kohli's lean patch is not unusual as many great players in the past have gone through it and former cricketer Saba Karim is backing him to come out of it sooner than later. (ANI)

