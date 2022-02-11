Left Menu

Tennis-Del Potro pulls out of Rio Open amid retirement talk

It's always been a dream to have him with us and we've come very close to being able to do it," organisers of the ATP 500 Rio Open said in a statement.

11-02-2022
Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from next week's Rio Open, tournament organisers said on Friday, likely bringing down the curtain on a once-promising career that has been blighted by a number of serious injuries. Del Potro, who lost https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/del-potro-loses-comeback-retirement-looms-2022-02-09 on his comeback in the first round of the Argentina Open on Tuesday, had earlier said that the events in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro would possibly https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/del-potro-close-retirement-injuries-take-their-toll-2022-02-05 be his last.

"Juan Martin Del Potro unfortunately will not compete in the Rio Open. It's always been a dream to have him with us and we've come very close to being able to do it," organisers of the ATP 500 Rio Open said in a statement. "We want much success in the future and know that the doors of Rio Open will always be open to you."

The 33-year-old Argentine, who won at Flushing Meadows in 2009, has been troubled by a knee injury in recent years, with the loss to compatriot Federico Delbonis this week his first outing since March 2019. Asked if fans would see him play again, a teary Del Potro said: "I don't know if it's going to happen, because the pain in my knee is very high. But I will keep doing a big effort to fix the knee, and if I get that, maybe I will have another chance to play."

After turning professional in 2005, Del Potro won 22 titles and also made the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

