Left Menu

Railways sanctions Rs 30.76 crore for building wrestling academy in Delhi

Most of the medals won by India in wrestling in Olympics were from Indian Railways -- Sushil Kumar 2008 and 2012, Sakshi Malik 2016, Ravi Kumar and Bajrang Punia 2020, the ministry said.In the Tokyo Olympics, the performance of Indian Railways sportspersons have been phenomenal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:08 IST
Railways sanctions Rs 30.76 crore for building wrestling academy in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The railways has sanctioned Rs 30.76 crore for building a state-of-the-art wrestling academy in Kishanganj in Delhi, the ministry said on Friday.

The academy, exclusively for wrestling, will be the biggest in the country equipped with advance training facilities.

''Indian Railways has played a paramount role in promoting wrestling in India and most of the elite wrestlers are from railways. Most of the medals won by India in wrestling in Olympics were from Indian Railways -- Sushil Kumar (2008 and 2012), Sakshi Malik (2016), Ravi Kumar and Bajrang Punia (2020),'' the ministry said.

In the Tokyo Olympics, the performance of Indian Railways sportspersons have been phenomenal. Out of the seven medals won by India, three individual medallists -- Mirabai Chanu (silver in weightlifting), Ravi Kumar (silver in wrestling) and Bajrang Punia (bronze in wrestling) -- were from the railways. Two players of the bronze medallist Indian Hockey Men team were also from the railways.

More than 9,000 sportspersons are on roll in 29 game disciplines in Indian Railways.

Railways sportspersons have brought laurels for the country in all mega sports events such as Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games. Railways sportspersons have been honoured with 27 Padma Shri, 176 Arjuna, 12 Dhyanchand, 14 Dronacharya and nine Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards for their outstanding achievements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022