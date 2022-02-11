The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Post-match press conferences after the third ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad.

*Updated report of Pro Kabaddi League.

*Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD WI Clinical India complete 3-0 whitewash of West Indies By Nikhil Bapat Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Rohit Sharma's tenure as India ODI captain began with a 3-0 demolition of the West Indies after the impressive hosts put up an all-round performance to win the third game by 96 runs here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUCTION-PREVIEW Show me the money: Iyer, Shardul, Chahar and Kishan set to hit pay dirt like never before at IPL auction Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Dashing batter Shreyas Iyer and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur are expected to laugh their way to the bank as two of the costliest buys in the history of Indian Premier League when the last mega-auction commences here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-WOM-LD PREVIEW Indian women aim to sort combination in ODI series against New Zealand with World Cup in focus Queenstown, Feb 11 (PTI) With extended quarantine set to keep star batter Smriti Mandhana out, the Indian women's cricket team will look to sort some combination issues when it starts the five-ODI series against New Zealand here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-POOJA Would rather stick to my strengths without experimenting too much: Vastrakar Queenstown, Feb 11 (PTI) India pacer Pooja Vastrakar says she won't experiment too much and would look to stick to her strengths during the five-ODI women's series against New Zealand starting with the opening game here on Saturday.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-WPGT Pranavi ends 13-month title drought, wins first leg of Hero WPGT Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Mysuru teenager Pranavi Urs ended her 13-month title drought and signalled a full return from her wrist injury as she claimed the first leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-ATKMB-NEUFC-PREVIEW ATK Mohun Bagan look to close gap at top with win over laggards NEUFC Margao, Feb 11 (PTI) ATK Mohun Bagan will start as favourites against bottom-placed NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

SPO-GOLF-PHOENIX-LAHIRI Lahiri 44th in first round at Phoenix Open Scottsdale (US), Feb 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri made a strong comeback after a sedate start as he was one-under 70 in the opening round of the USD 8.2 million Waste Management Phoenix Open here. SPO-FOOT-ISL-CHENNAIYIN-COACH Chennaiyin FC parts ways with coach Bandovic; Sabir Pasha to take over in the interim Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC has parted ways with head coach Bozidar Bandovic following their 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in the ongoing edition of the league.

SPO-CRI-PONTING-PANT Pant and Gilchrist 'little bit same' but still too early to compare them, says Ponting Dubai, Feb 11 (PTI) Ricky Ponting feels Rishabh Pant's aggressive approach on the field is similar to how the great Adam Gilchrist played the game but comparisons between the two can only be made after the Indian plays at least 50-60 Tests. SPO-BAD-IND-TASNIM Tasnim Mir wins Iran Fajr International Challenge.

Shiraz (Iran), Feb 11 (PTI) Junior World No 1 Indian shuttler Tasnim Mir on Friday notched a three-game win over Yulia Yosephine Susanto of Indonesia in the final to claim the women's singles title at the Iran Fajr International Challenge here.

SPO-KABADDI-PKL-PREVIEW Dabang Delhi face Tamil Thalaivas as playoffs race intensifies in PKL Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas here on Saturday as the playoffs race intensifies in the Pro Kabaddi League. SPO-HOCK-PROLEAGUE-IND-PREVIEW Pro League: Unbeaten Indian men’s hockey team look to end South Africa sojourn on winning note Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 11 (PTI) Having begun their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/2022 campaign with two comprehensive wins on the trot, a confident India men’s hockey team will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when it takes on France here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WI-INJURIES Rahul, Axar ruled out of T20 series against West Indies New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) India vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel were on Friday ruled out of the three-match T20I series against the West Indies beginning in Kolkata from February 16 due to injuries with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda replacing them in the squad.

SPO-TT-MANIKA Was forced to approach court: Manika after Delhi HC suspends TTFI in fixing row New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manika Batra on Friday welcomed the Delhi High Court's order that effectively suspended the Table Tennis Federation of India following her petition, saying ill-treatment from TTFI forced her to take the legal route.

SPO-TENNIS-CHALLENGER-IND Ramkumar-Saketh cruise into final of Bengaluru Open Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Third seeded Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan cruised into the final of the men's doubles event of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger with an easy straight-set win over Jay Clarke and Marc Polmans here on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Amandeep, Diksha make cut in tough conditions in Kenya Nairobi (Kenya), Feb 11 (PTI) Indian golfers Amandeep Drall and Diksha Dagar navigated through extremely tough conditions on the second day to make the cut at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open here on Friday.

SPO-KABADDI-PKL Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers in PKL Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Puneri Paltan snapped Haryana Steelers' three-match winning streak with a 45-27 win in Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)