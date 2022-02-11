Left Menu

MCA museum to be named after Sharad Pawar

11-02-2022
MCA museum to be named after Sharad Pawar
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday decided to name its upcoming museum after its past president and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

''Sharad Pawar saheb's name was approved in an urgent Apex Council meeting and architect Sandeep Shirke and associates will be PMC for the museum,'' a MCA Apex Council member told PTI after the meeting.

He said that MCA president Vijay Patil proposed Pawar's name and was seconded unanimously by the Apex Council members.

''Giving Pawar Saheb's name is prestigious for the MCA as he has given glory to the game of cricket in Mumbai, India and also at the international level. ''His contribution and passion towards cricket is immense and highly appreciated at all levels of cricket,'' the Apex Council member added.

