Sports News Roundup: Conte says Spurs need to 'manage' games better; Former Olympic champion Gatlin announces retirement and more

Olympics-Biathlon-Elvira Oeberg gets in on Swedish sister act with Olympic silver

After four years of admiring her big sister's gold and silver medals from the 2018 Olympics, Sweden's Elvira Oeberg finally got a medal of her own to put in the family trophy cabinet, taking silver in the biathlon 7.5 km sprint in Beijing.

The 22-year-old has been one of biathlon's breakout stars this past season, and she put her muted performances in the opening two races behind her to finally blossom at the Olympics and make the podium that she had long dreamed of.

Olympics-Snowboarding-With tears and hugs, White bids farewell to competition at Beijing Games

American snowboarding legend Shaun White broke down in tears after his last ever competitive run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, saying he was grateful to be leaving behind a legacy for the next generation of professional riders. White's name has been synonymous with the sport ever since he first dropped in on an Olympic halfpipe 16 years ago and won gold at the age of 19.

Olympics-Skeleton-Ukrainian skeleton slider uses Olympic spotlight to call for peace

Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych used his moment in the Olympic spotlight to make a gesture of peace regarding the tense situation on Ukraine's border with Russia. After completing his third run in the men's skeleton event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on Friday night the 23-year-old briefly flashed a paper sign reading "NO WAR IN UKRAINE", he said speaking to reporters after the race.

Soccer-Conte says Spurs need to 'manage' games better

Tottenham Hotspur must find a way to manage games better after conceding two late goals in the Premier League defeat by Southampton earlier this week, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday. Spurs led twice against Southampton in midweek but were made to pay for their defensive frailties as they succumbed to a 3-2 loss https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/southampton-stun-tottenham-with-comeback-win-2022-02-10 at home, which left them in seventh place with 36 points after 21 games.

Exclusive-Olympics-US could prosecute Russians in Valieva doping case: USADA chief

The United States could prosecute the Russians involved in Kamila Valieva's doping case under the American Rodchenkov Act (RADA), the head of the U.S. Anti Doping Agency Travis Tygart told Reuters on Friday. The RADA bill was signed into U.S. law in 2020 and empowers American prosecutors to seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years, even for non-Americans if their actions affected American athletes' results. Teenage Russian figure skater Valieva won gold on Monday but the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday she had earlier failed a drug test. Olympic officials are now contesting Russia's decision to let her compete at the Beijing Winter Games.

U.S. presses Canada on border blockage, braces for potential Super Bowl disruptions

The Biden administration on Thursday urged Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border caused by a protest against anti-coronavirus mandates that has blocked a vital U.S.-Canada trade route, a White House official said. "(U.S. Homeland Security) Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas and (Transportation Secretary Pete) Buttigieg each spoke with their Canadian counterparts, urging them to use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border," the official said in a statement.

Olympics-From clothing hauls to TikTok trends, Gen Z Olympians show new side of Games

American snowboarder Maddie Mastro has captured the hearts of millions on the internet by showing both the highs and lows of being an Olympian, sharing everything from try-on hauls to competition prep on her TikTok account. Mastro, 21, is part of a growing number of athletes who are using their popular social accounts to connect directly to newly-converted fans, answering questions about their training routines, accommodation and Olympic merchandise at the Beijing Games.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada engineer Swedish demolition to reach semi-final

Sharpshooters Brianne Jenner and Sarah Fillier each produced hat tricks in Canada's 11-0 rout of quarter-final foe Sweden on Friday, keeping their team on track for gold medal redemption in women's ice hockey in Beijing. The Canadians lost to arch rival United States in the gold-medal match four years ago in Pyeongchang, but are poised to return to the top of the Olympic podium in Beijing, recording a jarring 44 goals in five consecutive wins.

Athletics-Former Olympic champion Gatlin announces retirement

U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin has announced his retirement from athletics after a career that included an Olympic gold medal, several world titles and a pair of doping bans. Gatlin, a three-time Olympian whose bid to qualify for last year's Tokyo Games ended when he aggravated a hamstring injury during the U.S. trials, made the announcement in a social media post late on Thursday.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Gut-Behrami finally gets her golden moment

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami finally got her hands on super-G gold at the Beijing Games on Friday, completing her long and often painful journey from teenage prodigy to Olympic champion. Gut-Behrami has been the face of Swiss women's skiing since bursting onto the World Cup scene as a 16-year-old but, while she has been a consistent force on the World Cup circuit, it was not until last year's world championships that she was finally able to add major event gold to her list of achievements.

