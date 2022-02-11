NFL-Five players who could impact the Super Bowl outcome

Left Menu

As the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams prepare to do battle in the Super Bowl on Sunday here are five players who may well have a big say in the National Football League championship game's outcome: JOE BURROW, BENGALS QUARTERBACK The confident, 25-year-old second-year quarterback has revived the long-suffering Bengals and blossomed into one of the NFL's main draws in the process.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:46 IST
As the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams prepare to do battle in the Super Bowl on Sunday here are five players who may well have a big say in the National Football League championship game's outcome: JOE BURROW, BENGALS QUARTERBACK

The confident, 25-year-old second-year quarterback has revived the long-suffering Bengals and blossomed into one of the NFL's main draws in the process. The timing and accuracy of his passes, combined with his chemistry with rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase, could power the Bengals to a maiden Super Bowl title. MATTHEW STAFFORD, RAMS QUARTERBACK

Stafford had never won a postseason game until this season, his first with Los Angeles, but thanks to some late-game heroics the 33-year-old quarterback has validated the Rams' blockbuster trade to acquire him from Detroit and a Super Bowl triumph would help him make a case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. COOPER KUPP, RAMS WIDE RECEIVER

Kupp dominated during the regular season where he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns while serving as Stafford's most reliable target. Kupp, who has a knack for getting open, has stayed hot in the playoffs where he has four touchdowns in three games. EVAN MCPHERSON, BENGALS KICKER

McPherson has been key to the Bengals' surprise playoff run by going 12-for-12 on field goals, including an overtime kick that sent Cincinnati to the Super Bowl, and 4-for-4 on extra points. A rookie kicker with nerves of steel who has shown no moment is too big for him, McPherson could strike the decisive blow in a tight game. AARON DONALD, RAMS DEFENSIVE TACKLE

An eight-times Pro Bowl player, Donald is a ferocious pass rusher who will do all he can to make life miserable for Burrow. If Donald can present the third-year quarterback with constant pressure it could go a long way towards securing a Rams victory.

